'Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive' on Saturday

On Saturday, May 13, 2023, the National Association of Letter Carriers will once again participate in the “Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.”

Each year on the second Saturday of May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations from postal customers. These donations go directly to the Great Falls Community Food Bank to provide food to people in and around Great Falls who need help.

Sandra K. Fermo of the the Great Falls Community Food Bank said in a news release that the timing of this annual event is crucial. Food banks and pantries often receive the majority of their donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons.

By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need.

If you would like to help, just leave un-opened non-perishable food in a bag, or two, by your mailbox on Saturday, May 13th by 8:00 a.m., and your letter carrier or a Great Falls Community Food Bank volunteer will pick up your donation.

For more information, call the food bank at 406-452-9029, or click here to visit the website.



