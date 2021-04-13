Watch
Police stand-off ends peacefully in Great Falls

COLTER ANSTAETT - MTN NEWS
Posted at 2:33 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 16:41:18-04

There is a stand-off underway between police officers and a suspect in Great Falls.

It is happening at a house near the intersection of 8th Avenue NW and 10th Street.

There are numerous police officers, many with their weapons drawn.

(UPDATE, 2:31 pm) The stand-off has ended peacefully, with the suspect taken into custody just before 2:30 p.m.

U.S. Marshals with the Fugitive Task Force escorted a man in handcuffs out of the house.

There are no reports of any injuries.

We do not yet know why the man was wanted by authorities.

No other details are available at this point; we will update you when we get more information.

