'State of Mind' theatre tour stops in Great Falls

Alliance For Youth hosted the “State of Mind” live theatre tour in Great Falls on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

“State of Mind” is a project by the University of Montana for the community to come together and talk openly about mental and behavioral health.

Michael Rohd, the director of State of Mind, said “It is partly about ‘How do we tackle stigmas together? How do we make it okay for everyone to seek help?’”

Attendees are encouraged to share and explore resources and strategies for mental health care.



The goal is to create an environment where people can feel safe seeking help, talking to others about what’s going on, or to simply gain an understanding of what mental health struggles can look like.

“We believe rather than have mental health be this thing we're ashamed to talk about, that [instead] just like we talk about somebody who has a broken leg ‘how can we help them?’ we need to talk about mental health and make that okay to talk about, just like physical health.” Rohd explained.

The "State of Mind" team believes changing the way mental and behavioral health is talked about, can help change the way it is taken care of, and allow for better outcomes for those struggling.