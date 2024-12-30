Station District Bar & Eatery announces opening date

GREAT FALLS — The Station District Bar & Eatery in Great Falls announced recently that it will open to the public on Friday, January 17, 2025.

It is at 119 River Drive North, part of the new Station District Lofts building complex. The facility is next to the Milwaukee Station Tower on River Drive and opened in October, featuring 121 units, including studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom options.

Among the dining options:



Yama - Asian Kitchen, an Asian-fusion concept with an accent on Thai cuisine

Barrio Cantina, serving authentic Mexican cuisine

Cascata, featuring Italian entrees

Big Sky Grill, with American fare featuring Montana products

Café with a variety of coffee and espresso beverages.

A social media post states: "Customers will pay and enter their phone number to receive a text when the order is ready for pickup. Craft beer, cocktails, old-school arcade games, and shuffleboard are available to top off the meal. TVs throughout the space show sports and local sporting events."

A news release states: "This unique concept spans two floors, offering an elaborate food service operation with a spacious bar and both indoor and outdoor seating. The second-floor event space is the perfect location for corporate meetings, private events and holiday parties. The outdoor patio features views of the Missouri and can comfortably accommodate up to 100 guests."

Tyson Holzheimer of Great Falls is the hospitality director for the Station Project. Holzheimer is a big fan of traveling and food and wants to bring some of what he has seen in other food halls here to Montana.

Holzheimer told KRTV in October, “I don't think there’s anything else like it in Montana, and I would venture to say there’s nothing like it in surrounding states either. I've been to many food halls that are really cool, that are similar. Nothing has views of a beautiful river like this, nothing has, you know, big event spaces like this, this patio is super unique."

Additionally, half of the taps at the bar will be from Montana breweries.

“If we support the local economy, we support local vendors, local farmers, they’re going to support us, and in turn, it just works out for everybody,” said Holzheimer. “We’re hoping to get everyone up and about or relaxing with a cocktail and with a bite to eat."

The inside can seat 200 people, as well as a full bar, lounge area, coffee shop, and game room. They will also have an upstairs area with a balcony and an outdoor patio.



MORE UPCOMING DEVELOPMENTS

Ocean Star Seafood Co.

Coming soon: 1420 Market Place Drive

Coming soon to the former Black Bear Diner location next to Chili's restaurant, Ocean Star Seafood Co. will be a buffet-style restaurant featuring all you can eat seafood and sushi. A spokesperson told MTN that construction is expected to continue for another few weeks, with an opening aimed for January.

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom

1101 Seventh Street South

Old Chicago plans to open in the former Boston’s Pizza location on Seventh Street South. The new owners are currently working on an extensive remodel. Mike Malmberg, Vice President of the Johnson Restaurant Group in charge of the Great Falls location, said, “We’ll have 40 beers on tap along with pizza and taproom fare.” Malmberg says with the craft beers on tap, the restaurant will try to make sure as many of them as possible are local beers. There are currently three Old Chicago locations in Montana - Billings, Bozeman, and Missoula.

Vintage Sellers

On The Move

Liquor store Vintage Sellers will be moving from their location in the 2Js Fresh Market building on Smelter Avenue to a new spot at West Bank Landing along Third Street NW. The new building is currently being renovated, and owners hope to move in by January.

Ryan's Cash & Carry

833 Smelter Avenue NE

The business closed about five years and has been empty since. We have confirmed that the lot will soon be home to a new car wash.

Pizza Ranch

Coming soon: 2515 10th Avenue South

The former Joann location will become the Old West-themed buffet restaurant, Pizza Ranch. Pizza Ranch’s franchise development department told MTN they plan to begin construction on the building early next year, opening sometime in 2025. It will also have an "arcade zone" of more than 5,000 square feet. It will also feature party rooms.

