Station District bringing new dining options to Great Falls

In addition to the new Station District Lofts at the historic Milwaukee Station in Great Falls, there will also be new dining and drinking developments for everyone to enjoy.

Tyson Holzheimer, a Great Falls native, is the hospitality director for the Station Project. Holzheimer is a big fan of traveling and food and wants to bring some of what he has seen in other food halls here to Montana.

“I don't think there’s anything else like it in Montana, and I would venture to say there’s nothing like it in surrounding states either. like I said, I've been to many food halls that are really cool, that are similar. Nothing has views of a beautiful river like this, nothing has, you know, big event spaces like this, this patio is super unique,” explained Holzheimer.

The inside can seat 200 people, as well as a full bar, lounge area, coffee shop, and game room. They will also have an upstairs area with a balcony and an outdoor patio.

“We’re hoping to get everyone up and about or relaxing with a cocktail and with a bite to eat,” said Holzheimer.

The design consists of four food options: American, Pan-Asian, Mexican, and Italian.



The Station District group is planning to use Montana products, including wagyu beef from Willo Ranch in Cascade.

Additionally, half of the taps at the bar will be from Montana breweries.

“Supporting the local economy. You know, if we support the local economy, we support local vendors, local farmers, they’re going to support us, and in turn, it just works out for everybody,” said Holzheimer.

The Station Project was approved in 2020 and construction is now well underway. They are planning for tenants to move in this month and will have a soft launch of the dining area later this year.

“[We have] a lot of noise going on in there that show, you know, signs of progress and work going on,” Holzheimer added as construction is actively happening.

The Station District is hoping for this project to be completed later this winter.

