STEM Camp at STARBASE Montana

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on the STEM Camp currently underway at STARBASE Montana. STARBASE is funded by the Department of Defense and introduces kids and teens to the technological environments and positive civilian and military role models found on Active Duty, National Guard, and Reserve military bases and installations while building confidence in STEM practices and concepts.

The national STARBASE program began in 1993. There are 81 STARBASE locations throughout the U.S. including Puerto Rico and Guam. Montana has STARBASE classrooms in Helena at Fort Harrison (est. 2007) and Great Falls on the Air National Guard Base/120th Airlift Wing (est. 2011). Click here to learn more.

Here is the video transcript provided by Paul Sanchez: