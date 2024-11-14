Emergency crews responded to a structure fire at the Rivershore Mobile Home Park in Great Falls on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

Structure fire at Rivershore Mobile Home Park

The community is at 3308 Lower River Road.

“A little after noon, we got a call for a kitchen fire here,” said Great Falls Fire Rescue Captain Nick Damayanovich. "We were asked to go on deck, which is be here and be available to fight fire, perform a rescue.”

Firefighters quickly learned that all occupants were out of the trailer and accounted for.

Crews advanced into the trailer where they were able to quickly extinguish the main body of fire.

With the amount of fire found in the trailer, a second alarm was struck bringing six off-duty firefighters and one off-duty battalion chief back to work.



Great Falls Fire Rescue says that the mobile home has been deemed a "total loss."

Damyanovich explained the next steps: “We have our investigators here. They'll take pictures [and] subsequently go in, trying to ascertain what happened and verify all the events that the occupants stated.”

There were no injuries to any people or pets.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to provide assistance to the residents of the home.

We will update you if we get more information, including any details about how you can help the residents.

