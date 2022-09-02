Watch Now
Structure fire in Great Falls

Posted at 1:05 PM, Sep 02, 2022
Emergency crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Great Falls.

The fire is burning along Stuckey Road on the northwest side of town.

At this point, there are no reports of any injuries, nor the suspected cause of the fire.

Great Falls Fire Rescue is receiving mutual aid from several other fire departments, including Black Eagle, Vaughn, Sun Prairie, Gore Hill, and MT Air National Guard.

Firefighters at the scene declined to provide any information.

We will update you if we get more details.

