Structure fire on the west side of Great Falls

Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire on the west side of Great Falls.

We received the first report of the fire at 9:17 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said at about 9:45 p.m.: "Working Structure Fire on the West side. Please stay clear of area so crews can work safely."

Witnesses have told KRTV that the fire is near the Salvation Army Bargains & Treasures store and the Lido Bar, both located near First Avenue NW and Sixth Street NW.

Initial reports indicate that the fire involves at least one trailer and/or mobile home.

At this point, there is no word on whether anyone has been injured, nor the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information.



