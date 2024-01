Emergency crews are at the scene of a structure fire on Carmel Drive in the Fox Farm neighborhood in Great Falls.

Great Falls Fire Rescue asks that people avoid the area until further notice.

There is no word at this point on whether anyone has been injured, nor the suspected cause of the fire.

MTN News

GFFR says that Mutual Aid and a Second Alarm have been issued to backfill the city.

We will update you ias we get more information.