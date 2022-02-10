Watch
Structure fire reported in Great Falls

MTN
House fire in Great Falls (February 10, 2022)
Posted at 1:34 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 16:40:53-05

GREAT FALLS — Firefighters are at the scene of a "working structure fire" in Great Falls.

Great Falls Fire Rescue says that it is in the area of 20th Avenue South and 15th Street.

There is also an ambulance from Great Falls Emergency Services at the scene, but there is no word at this point on whether anyone has been seriously injured.

GFFR asks that drivers avoid the area if possible.

The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

We have a reporter at the scene working to get details, and will update you as we get more information.

(UPDATE, 1:52 pm) Reporter Lindsey Stenger says that the fire appears to be fully contained, but there is still some smoldering.

