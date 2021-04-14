Structure fire reported in SW Great Falls

(UPDATE, 8:17 pm) The fire started on the ground level and spread to the third level. No people have been injured. The fire was reported at 7:33 p.m.

GFFR says that utilities to that building will have to be shut off temporarily.

There is no word yet on the amount of damage.

We do not yet know how many people may be displaced by the fire; we will let you know if we find out how you can help anyone affected.



(1st REPORT, 8:03 pm) Emergency crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Great Falls.

Initial reports indicate the fire is at or near the Fox Hollow apartment complex at 1700 10th Avenue SW, behind the Heritage Inn hotel.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post: "Great Falls Fire Fighters are on the scene of a multi alarm, working structure fire... multiple pets have been rescued, initial knockdown of the main body of fire has occurred and crews are checking for extension at this time."

At this point, there are no reports of injuries, nor the possible cause of the fire.

A reporter is headed to the scene; we will update you when we get more information.

