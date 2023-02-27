Watch Now
Structure fire reported on 15th Street North in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS FIRE RESCUE
Posted at 12:22 PM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 14:38:10-05

(UPDATE, 12:29 pm) Great Falls Fire Rescue says it was a minor fire in a grinding unit, and there were no injuries.

(1st REPORT) Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported structure fire in Great Falls.

Great Falls Fire Rescue says the fire is at 921 15th Street North - a feed plant - and the fire is believed to be in the basement.

The fire was reported just before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023.

At this point, there are no reports of any injuries.

We will update you if we get more information.

