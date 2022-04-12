Structure fire on the west side of Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire in Great Falls.

The fire was reported at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. The fire is on 7th Avenue NW, between 11th Street NW and 12th Street NW.

A man who says he lives in the home told our reporter that he had just pulled up and opened the door to the house and smoke started pouring out.

The man grabbed his two dogs and called 911.

There are no reports at this point of any injuries, nor the suspected cause of the fire.

Great Falls Fire Rescue asks that drivers and pedestrians avoid the area if possible so that emergency crews can perform their duties.

We will update you if we get more information.



