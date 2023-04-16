Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Student art highlighted at Paris Gibson Square (video)

Student art highlighted at Paris Gibson Square
Student art highlighted at Paris Gibson Square
Posted at 7:25 PM, Apr 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-15 21:28:56-04

Friday marked the opening day for the Great Falls Public Schools annual art exhibition at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art (1400 First Avenue North). The exhibit will be on display through May 17.

* Questions or comments about this article/video? Click here to contact Owen.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!