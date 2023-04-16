Student art highlighted at Paris Gibson Square (video)

Friday marked the opening day for the Great Falls Public Schools annual art exhibition at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art (1400 First Avenue North). The exhibit will be on display through May 17.
* Questions or comments about this article/video? Click here to contact Owen.
TRENDING
- Family devastated by vandalism of memorial
- Drag performers host show at Montana Capitol
- 'Election Protection Committee' in Great Falls
- Two new restaurants at Mise En Place
- Great Falls nurse fighting for her life
- Recent Obituaries
FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter