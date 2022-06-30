Watch Now
Students create flower planters for 10th Street Bridge

Posted at 6:09 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29

GREAT FALLS — About 40 Great Falls students from fifth and sixth grades recently completed a "Kids’ Construction Camp," where they learned to build flower planters.

On Wednesday, June 29th, the students and several adult volunteers gathered on the 10th Street Bridge to place the flower pots along the walkable bridge.

