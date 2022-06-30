Students create flower planters for 10th Street Bridge

GREAT FALLS — About 40 Great Falls students from fifth and sixth grades recently completed a "Kids’ Construction Camp," where they learned to build flower planters.
On Wednesday, June 29th, the students and several adult volunteers gathered on the 10th Street Bridge to place the flower pots along the walkable bridge.
