Students create video to help the Great Falls Public Library Foundation

A red carpet premiere was held at Great Falls High School on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, to debut a public service announcement made by video production students to highlight the Great Falls Public Library Foundation.

Students and some members of the community gathered in the auditorium to watch. Before the video was shown, the PSAs made by students in 2019, 2020, and 2021 were shown. The class has partnered with the foundation each year to help promote it.

Here is this year's video:



"Having it all come together in this one, big community event and sharing it with everybody it just feels very rewarding,” said video production student Bryan Miller.

Fellow student Wynter Kelley said, "It was really fun, it was a really great learning experience for me to work with actors outside of the people in our class."

Foundation director Jill Baker said she attributes the foundation’s fundraising success over the past few years partly to the the students’ work.

“When we were fundraising for the Bookmobile, we were able to raise over $200,000,” Baker explained. “Additionally, last year we had our largest fundraiser ever for the Bookathon.”

She added that the the PSA is also a great way to highlight the students themselves.

"I think this is really helpful in spreading the word about the great work of both the library and library foundation as well as being able to celebrate the students and their creativity,” said Baker.

The PSA is scheduled to start airing on TV in November.



