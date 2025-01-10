Students from Montana School for the Deaf and Blind advance in STEM competition

GREAT FALLS — The Montana School for the Deaf and Blind are one of five state finalists for a nationwide Stem competition.

Erin Barr has taught at the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind for a decade.

Barr, who teaches students with visual impairments, said, “I have been pretty much since I've been here promoting STEM. And I’m just in love with STEM”

And she’s not new to the Samsung STEM competitions.

Barr said, “This is actually the third year that I've had students that have, become state finalist[s]. We've gone on two times to be state winners.”

However, there is a twist.

Barr said, “This is my first time doing this project, however, with middle school students.”

The Solve for Tomorrow STEM Competition inspires young students to come up with innovative solutions to the world’s problems. The young students at MSDB chose a topic close to home.



Barr said, “They are working on trying to keep invasive mussels out of Montana”

Right now, they are in their initial stages of planning. If they are selected as the state winner, they will submit a video to Samsung and students will focus on research. If they do not proceed, they still win a $2500 prize pack from Samsung to pay for STEM related items in the classroom.

Barr said, “I think it's so great because it makes me feel positive about the future and what, you know, kind of the students we have now can bring to society and the ideas that they will have to improve life.”

And Barr is confident they have what it takes to continue on.

Barr said, “I think that, my students in the competition have a really good plan. So it actually kind of a little surprised me. Some of the… one of their particular ideas for it. So I am feeling pretty confident that we could continue on.”

The national recognition is showing what the young students are truly capable of.

Barr said, “I think that it makes a clear statement that even if you have a visual impairment or if you're deaf, that you're just as capable as any other student and able to do amazing things in life.”

State finalist results are shared on January 29th, and national finalists will not be announced until later in the year.