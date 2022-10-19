Students learn about career options at 'Worlds Of Work' expo

Great Falls College hosted a "Worlds Of Work" expo on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, to introduce middle-school and high-school students to career opportunities.

KRTV staff were on hand with a mock studio, where students were able to practice reading from a teleprompter and using a green screen to forecast the weather.

Overall, students got to experience 16 different career and technical education tracks.

"It is super exciting, and (being) hands on it just really brings the learning to life. It's never too early to start thinking about their future. They've been super excited and seeing them engaged has been awesome,” said North Middle School English teacher Sabrenna Woolrid.



