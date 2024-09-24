Students learn about career options at 'Worlds Of Work'

GREAT FALLS — On Tuesday, September 24th, the University of Providence hosted a one-of-a-kind career fair: Worlds of Work, an event designed to be much more than a typical job fair.

The expo welcomed more than 2,000 8th and 10th graders from across central Montana, all eager to explore what their futures might hold.

Student learn about the 'Worlds Of Work'

The event featured four distinct zones and 16 worlds of industry career clusters, offering students a hands-on look into a wide array of career opportunities.

Inspiring the Next Generation

For many students, Worlds of Work provided a valuable introduction to future careers. Taya Weisgram, an eighth grader from Conrad, expressed how important it was for students to begin thinking about their futures. “I think it’s really good for students to get an idea of what they want to do when they’re older,” she said. “I think that’s really important—to know and have an idea of what everything’s about.”

In addition to businesses and industry professionals, government representatives were on-site to answer questions and offer guidance to these young minds.

Dreams and Aspirations

Students were encouraged to share their own career goals and explore different paths. Karter Showers, an eighth grader from North Middle School, was drawn to electrical and engineering fields. “I’d love to be an electrician. I love to do all that engineering stuff,” he shared.

Others, like Weisgram, are still considering multiple paths. “I kind of want to go to college for wrestling or track, but I’m not sure yet. Then I was thinking about maybe going into the military,” she added.

Favorite Exhibits

The interactive nature of Worlds of Work made the event fun and engaging for students. Weisgram’s favorite part of the expo was creating a commercial. “We got to pick any object and make a commercial for it,” she said, highlighting the creativity involved in the experience.

For Showers, the expo was an exciting learning opportunity. “Super fun! I got to learn a lot. As an eighth grader, you don’t really know much, so it’s super fun,” he said enthusiastically.

Weisgram emphasized the importance of asking questions to prepare for the future: “It’s really good to be prepared and see what everything’s all about.”

A Bright Future Ahead

With so many young students eager to explore their future career options, Worlds of Work was a clear success. The event provided valuable insight into various industries and sparked inspiration for the next generation of Montana’s workforce.

As the event grows in popularity, there’s little doubt that next year’s Worlds of Work expo will be even bigger, with more students and professionals participating.

