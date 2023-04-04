Students place 'pinwheels for prevention' at Great Falls Public Library

GREAT FALLS — Dozens of blue pinwheels were placed in the ground outside the Great Falls Public Library on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

They were placed there by Great Falls Public Schools students and represent childhood, and that every child should have a safe and happy life.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and April 10-14 is also No More Violence Week in Great Falls.

Students also poured red sand into the cracks in the sidewalk outside the library to raise awareness about human trafficking.

"Honestly, it make me feel nice actually," Whittier Elementary School sixth-grader Ryshonna Yellowkidney said when asked how she feels seeing fellow classmates helping place pinwheels. "It helps kids have a better life and a happy childhood."

Students place 'pinwheels for prevention'

Whittier sixth-graders Aubrey Macias and Devon Nelson spoke about the red sand.

"We put (the sand) in the cracks and that is a sign of no human trafficking," Nelson said.

"Human trafficking is serious and people are getting silenced and we want that to stop," Macias said.

Pinwheels have also been placed at the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art in Great Falls.



