"Stuff The Bus" school supply donation drive underway

Posted at 10:54 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 13:04:42-04

GREAT FALLS — Some Great Falls schools and non-profit agencies were getting better prepared on Thursday for the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

The United Way of Cascade County is hosting its annual "Stuff The Bus" school supply donation drive.

Volunteers are at the following locations from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.:

  • Target - 2000 10th Avenue South
  • Walmart - 701 Smelter Avenue NE
  • Peak Health & Wellness - 1800 Benefis Court

The goal is to collect about 15,000 items. Among the most-needed are the items in bold:

Kim Skornogoski of United Way explained, "It's just such a wonderful event because the community really comes out and rallies for our kids. This is such an easy way for people to be able to give back and to be able to connect to kids in need.”

If you can’t get to one of the donation locations but still want to donate, you can donate online by clicking here.

(AUGUST 10, 2021) Alliance For Youth, Staples, and the Great Falls Association of Realtors have teamed up to help kids with back-to-school supplies:

Staples and Alliance For Youth team up to help kids

