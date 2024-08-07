'Stuff The Bus' supports students in need

United Way of Cascade County is hosting its annual “stuff the bus” event on Thursday, August 8, 2024, to help support students in need.

Kim Skornogoski, event planner and marketing director for United Way, said this year they are not only donating supplies to every school in the Great Falls Public School District, but also to rural schools throughout Cascade County.

“Last year, we had somewhere around 400 homeless students in our district. So, the need in our community is very real and more than anything, we want every student to start school excited,” said Skornogoski.

“Stuff the bus” allows people in the community to give whatever they can, whether that’s one pack of pencils or a grocery cart full of supplies. Either way, all donations are a positive impact on students throughout the community.



“This is actually our 15th annual “stuff the bus” and each year we grow and grow and grow, both in the number of supplies and the ways that we can help local students in need,” Skornogoski said.

United Way also uses community donations to provide supplies to local nonprofits that work directly with children. They are partnered with organizations such as Peace Place, the Children's Receiving Home, and the Boys and Girls Club.

“Having that shiny new backpack and that really cool notebook that you know, that maybe has the unicorn on it or sparkles or, whatever it might be that gets kids excited. We just want every student to start that that first day ready to learn,” Skornogoski added.

More than 100 volunteers will be at one of three buses donated by Big Sky Bus Lines that are parked at the Target store and both Walmart locations in Great Falls.

This year’s Stuff The Bus will also provide supplies for the Back 2 School Blast on Friday, August 16, which will be from noon until 4 p.m. at the Civic Center in downtown Great Falls.

The Back 2 School Blast will have free food, free haircuts, and free backpacks. Children who haven’t pre-registered for backpacks are still able to get one on a first-come basis.

Click here for a list of the supplies needed to support these students.