Summer fun at the Great Falls Public Library

Great Falls Public Library director Susie McIntyre talks about some of the summer activities at the library.
Among the activities:
- Kindness Craft - spa day: bath bombs, sheet masks, and make your own makeup
- Temporary tattoo art workshop for teens
- Kindness Craft: feathered friends: bird seed shapes and popcorn garlands
- Montana Shakespeare in the Parks returns to Great Falls
