Summer fun at the Great Falls Public Library

Great Falls Public Library director Susie McIntyre talks about some of the summer activities at the library.

Among the activities:



Kindness Craft - spa day: bath bombs, sheet masks, and make your own makeup

Temporary tattoo art workshop for teens

Kindness Craft: feathered friends: bird seed shapes and popcorn garlands

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks returns to Great Falls

Click here to visit the library website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter