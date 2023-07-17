Watch Now
Summer fun at the Great Falls Public Library

Posted at 9:33 AM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 11:38:17-04

Great Falls Public Library director Susie McIntyre talks about some of the summer activities at the library.

Among the activities:

  • Kindness Craft - spa day: bath bombs, sheet masks, and make your own makeup
  • Temporary tattoo art workshop for teens
  • Kindness Craft: feathered friends: bird seed shapes and popcorn garlands
  • Montana Shakespeare in the Parks returns to Great Falls

Click here to visit the library website.

