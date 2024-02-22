Survey of water service lines continues in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, Brianna Juneau reports on the ongoing effort by the City of Great Falls to identify and inventory the locations of lead, non-lead, galvanized, and unknown water service lines within the City limits. For more information, call the City's Water Service Inventory Hotline at 406-455-8401, click here, or email waterserviceline@greatfallsmt.net.



From the City of Great Falls website: