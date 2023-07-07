There is a reported stand-off in Great Falls involving police officers and a suspect.

Numerous police officers with weapons drawn are at a residence along 41st Avenue NE; the High-Risk Unit and Crime Scene Investigation vehicles are also at the scene.

The GFPD said: "Incident in progress - As of 12:15pm, there is a heavy police presence in the unit block of 41st Ave NE. Several GFPD officers are on scene attempting to arrest a suspect who is inside a residence in the area. At this time the suspect is not compliant."

Suspect in stand-off with police in Great Falls pic.twitter.com/ULrvlEo0pq — KRTV Great Falls MT (@KRTV) July 7, 2023

Residents in this area are asked to remain inside their homes unless contacted by an officer on scene and instructed to do otherwise.

Police have used at least one "flash bang" device and are trying to communicate with the suspect using a bullhorn.

