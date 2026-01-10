'Suspicious death' in Great Falls is being investigated

Law enforcement officers are investigating what is said to be a "suspicious death" in Great Falls.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says the scene is along the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue South.

The incident reportedly happened shortly before noon on Friday, January 9, 2026.

Slaughter said that deputies and Great Falls police officers are working together on the investigation.

They are talking with "people of interest" and continuing to analyze the scene.

Slaughter did not indicate that there is any threat to the community.

He said that more information will be released on Monday, January 12.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you when we get more information.