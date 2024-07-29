Taco Del Compa brings Mexican food to Central Avenue

GREAT FALLS — Outside of Central Avenue Meats on Saturdays you can try fresh Mexican food at Taco Del Compa, which is looking to expand in the future.

“That was one of my main goals, right,” said Omar Rojas, an employee at Central Avenue Meats. “Just to bring the flavors of my Mexican heritage from Mexico.”

While Rojas has been working at Central Avenue Meats, he began collaborating with the owner, Drew Hicks, to do even more.

“We decided, hey, it's a good idea to get together,” Rojas said, “And he's got good meat inside, you know, grass fed, 100% beef. And we've got some really good seasonings here. So we decided to collaborate together.”

For Hicks, the collaboration was a no-brainer.

“We were lucky enough to taste their food and it's awesome,” Hicks said. “I mean, it's authentic. It is great, and we're just excited that he's part of our family down here at the shop.”



This led to the beginning of Taco Del Compa, where Rojas sets up shop in front of Central Avenue Meats, cooking fajitas and other Mexican cuisine staples on Saturday mornings.

His goal is to get enough traction to expand to a taco truck.

“Get mobile, and then possibly get another one if things go good,” Rojas said, “And then eventually if we can, brick and mortar, I mean, that would be the thing. Then we can open up our menu."

Taco Del Compa combines authentic Mexican food with locally-sourced Montana ingredients.

“Just knowing that it's local farmers, the local ranchers are supporting us, and then Drew’s come in and created a great spot in our downtown,” said customer Anna Flies.

And this extra step to stay local resonates with those who’ve eaten Rojas’ food.

“We love these guys and we hope they stay around for a very long time,” said Richard Armstrong, another Taco Del Compa customer.

Head to Central Avenue Meats on Saturdays to try for yourself, and keep up with Rojas and Taco Del Compa on Central Avenue Meats’ Facebook page.