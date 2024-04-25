Taking steps to improve your cardiovascular health

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, Kate McEwen learns about (literal) steps people can take to improve their cardiovascular health. She talks with a cardiac rehab patient and a cardiopulmonary rehab coordinator at Benefis Health System.

Here are tips from the American Heart Association:

Fit in 150+: Get at least 150 minutes per week of moderate – intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic activity (or a combination of both), preferably spread throughout the week.

Move More, Sit Less: Get up and move throughout the day. Any activity is better than none. Even light-intensity activity can offset the serious health risks of being sedentary.

Add Intensity: Moderate to vigorous aerobic exercise is best. Your heart will beat faster, and you’ll breathe harder than normal. As you get used to being more active, increase your time and/or intensity to get more benefits.

Add Muscle: Include moderate- to high – intensity muscle – strengthening activity (like resistance or weight training) at least twice a week.

Feel Better: Physical activity is one of the best ways to keep your body and brain healthy. It relieves stress, improves mood, gives you energy, helps with sleep and can lower your risk of chronic disease, including dementia and depression.

