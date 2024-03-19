Tasty Hot Pot restaurant opens in Great Falls

A new restaurant has opened in Great Falls called Tasty Hot Pot. The new eatery officially opened for business on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Customers select a broth, ingredients, and dipping sauce, and then cook them in the hot pot at the table. Beer and wine will also be available.

It is at 215 Third Street NW, near Kobe Seafood & Steak and the Staybridge Suites hotel, in the building formerly home to MT Pints.

Other restaurants slated to open in Great Falls this year are Pizza Ranch, Old Chicago, and a second Panda Express - click here for details.



