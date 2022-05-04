Teacher Appreciation Week in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — This is Teacher Appreciation Week, and some volunteers spent their morning serving home-cooked meals to teachers at Sunnyside Elementary School in Great Falls.

Volunteers from Victory Church decided that appreciation on their part should go further than just a thank you.

Sunnyside principal Brian Held said, “These teachers have definitely not had an easy time especially in the last two years with just everything that has been going on, but it’s an amazing profession and amazing career.”



