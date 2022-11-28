Team KRTV is ready to take the 'Polar Plunge!'

The annual Downtown Great Falls Christmas Stroll will be on Friday, December 2nd, from 5pm until 9pm. The event along Central Avenue features food vendors, live music, arts and crafts, and more.

Among the highlights will be the Polar Plunge - featuring brave teams who jump into a frigid pool to raise money to benefit the Law Enforcement Torch Run on behalf of Special Olympics Montana.

The plunge will begin at 7pm at the intersection of Central Avenue and Fifth Street.

KRTV will once again field a team of "plungers."

Click here if you would like to donate to Team KRTV !

You can donate via credit card, Venmo, PayPal, or Google Pay.

Here is video of Team KRTV at last year's Polar Plunge:

Team KRTV takes the 'Polar Plunge' (December 2021)