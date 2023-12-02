Team KRTV takes the 'Polar Plunge!'

Team KRTV braved the icy water of the annual Polar Plunge at the Downtown Great Falls Christmas Stroll on Friday.

Carter Davenport, Maggie Reilly, McKenna Holman, Mike Muscle, and Kyle Miller dressed up as KRTV anchor Tim McGonigal, complete with ties and glasses, and jumped into the frigid pool.

MTN News Carter, Kyle, Tim, Michael, McKenna, and Maggie

The team raised $867 in pledges for the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which benefits Special Olympics Montana.

Tom Wylie organized the KRTV team, but volunteered to take the plunge with Special Olympics athletes.

Plenty of other teams also took the plunge on Friday, raising a grand total of $22,553.

The team that raised the most money was the North Grizzly Spirit Club from North Middle School, who collected $3,440.

