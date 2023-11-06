Teen Council kick-off hosted at Great Falls Recreation Center

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public Library teamed up with the city's Park and Recreation Department to create the Teen Council for Great Falls.

The Council will be a group of five teenagers who will serve as a voice for the youth of Great Falls, helping plan events for all teens in the city.

“I reached out to Rae and it was funny because she actually had the same idea and I said, ‘Hey, I've seen this in other organizations. I'd love to do this here. What do you think?’” said Jessica Compton, Deputy Director of Park and Recreation of Great Falls. "And she's like, ‘Oh yeah, I want to do one.’ So having that collaboration between the two departments brings in everybody's different strengths, which is awesome because they have clientele that we don't necessarily get in Parks and Rec and we have some people that don't necessarily go to the library.”

To gauge interest in the council, the two departments held a kickoff celebration at the Great Falls Recreation Center, where teens could come and enjoy free food, games, and enter raffles for gift cards.

As new opportunities for the community to come together continue to grow, Compton wanted to make sure no demographic went by the wayside.

“With the library having passed their levy and then the new Recreation and Aquatic Center opening at Lions Park, we want to make sure that we're really getting programming for all ages,” Compton said.

If you or a teenager you know is interested in applying for the council, you can pick up an application at the Great Falls Public Library.

To stay up to date on all things Teen Council, follow Great Falls Park & Recreation and Great Falls Public Library on Facebook.

