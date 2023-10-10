Teen reported missing in Great Falls

The Great Falls Police Department is asking for help in finding 16-year old Maliyah Henry.

The GFPD believes that Maliyah ran away from her home in the 2700 block of Ninth Avenue North sometimes between between midnight and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Officers say that have "reason to be concerned for Maliyah's safety."

MALIYAH HENRY



Native American female with light brown skin

16 Years old

5'11" tall and 140 lbs

Brown eyes and black hair (usually worn in two pony tails)

Last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, blue Converse shoes and possibly wearing a black beanie

If you have any information about Maliyah's whereabouts, you are asked to call 406-781-8918 or send a private message to the GFPD Facebook page.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.

