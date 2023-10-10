Teen reported missing in Great Falls

The Great Falls Police Department is asking for help in finding 16-year old Maliyah Henry.
The GFPD believes that Maliyah ran away from her home in the 2700 block of Ninth Avenue North sometimes between between midnight and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.
Officers say that have "reason to be concerned for Maliyah's safety."
MALIYAH HENRY
- Native American female with light brown skin
- 16 Years old
- 5'11" tall and 140 lbs
- Brown eyes and black hair (usually worn in two pony tails)
- Last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, blue Converse shoes and possibly wearing a black beanie
If you have any information about Maliyah's whereabouts, you are asked to call 406-781-8918 or send a private message to the GFPD Facebook page.
No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.
