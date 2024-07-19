Temporary closure of a stretch of Giant Springs Road

GREAT FALLS — Giant Springs Road will be closed to through traffic for several days for a riverbank stabilization project.

Work is expected to begin Wednesday, July 24, 2024, and run through Friday, July 26, 2024.

During this time, please be aware of work signs, detours, road closures.

The section of road being closed will start at the Giant Springs Trout Hatchery (4801 Giant Springs Road) and will continue east for 0.85 miles along the river to Rainbow Falls.

Access to Rainbow Scenic Overlook and South Shore Trail Trailhead can be found from River Drive North, and 52nd Street North, then east on 18th Avenue North, then north on Giant Springs Road.

