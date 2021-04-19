Tenants displaced, no injuries reported in Great Falls apartment fire

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Leland Apartments (718 1st Avenue North) on Sunday just before 5 p.m. It was reported as a basement fire with a lot of smoke in the building, and that tenants were still inside.

GFFR Assistant Fire Chief Bob Shupe said in a news release that they responded with three engines, one rescue unit, and a Battalion Chief. Great Falls Emergency Services was requested and had two ambulances staged at the scene.

Crews located the fire and had it controlled within about 30 minutes. A search for trapped tenants and evacuations took place at the same time as firefighting activities.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.

Utilities to the building were turned off, and between 25 and 30 tenants were displaced due to the fire. A city bus was dispatched to get the tenants out of the weather.

The Salvation Army responded to provide services to those displaced and the responders on scene. Temporary lodging was provided by the American Red Cross.

The fire was determined to be accidental in nature.

The building has been turned over to the property owner who is working with authorities to get the building habitable, so the tenants can return.

If we learn of any donation drives to help the displaced tenants, we will post an update.