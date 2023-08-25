GREAT FALLS — Paul Sanchez visited Timberland Taxidermy in Great Falls to get a look at what the process involves. Watch his report here:

The art of taxidermy

Shawn Dawson, owner of Timberland Taxidermy, explained, "I got involved in taxidermy a long time ago. This is my 25th year full-time. The interest came when I was in high school. I hunted quite a bit. I grew up on a ranch out in Belt and hunted a lot and that piqued my interest in doing taxidermy. And wherever I went in looking at taxidermy displays, it just really, really got me interested in it. I just been obsessed with it ever since."

He continued, "Basically, taxidermy - when you break it down, it means two words taxi, which is moving, arranging, and dermy, which is movement of the skin. Basically, with what we do on our field here is we skin on an animal and we take the cap off, which is just going to be used for a shoulder mount that skin off. We get measurements and then we need to get that keep taking care of it, gets turned into the tannery. They bring it back to us as leather and then we mount it over a form or a mannequin. They call them. The only thing that we use from that animal is the skin and the horns designed facial the forms, of course, narrative form. That's basically the process. We mount them over a form. There's a dry time that we have airbrushing and putting work to do, and then out the door they go.

