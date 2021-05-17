The Dandelion Foundation is hosting a Color Fun Run

GREAT FALLS — The Dandelion Foundation in Great Falls is inviting you to take steps – literally – to end child abuse. The non-profit agency will host its sixth annual Color Fun Run on Saturday, May 22nd. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Bank Park in Great Falls. There will be a one mile or 5K option. You can register ahead of time on the Dandelion Foundation’s website for a slightly reduced price and guaranteed t-shirt. You can also sign up the morning of the run.

“We'll throw color on you and by the end of it you're just a rainbow of color! A lot of fun and a great family-friendly event and it also goes to a great cause,” explained Jamie Marshall, Dandelion Foundation board member.

Click here if you'd like to register for the Color Fun Run .

The Dandelion Foundation has been in existence for around 10 years. Their mission is to promote the prevention of child abuse and family violence through education and awareness, including recognizing the signs of child abuse and what to do about it. The non-profit was created after a series of losses in the Great Falls community, including the death of three-year-old Kaelyn Bray to child abuse, at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend at the time. Kaelyn’s family, along with the community response, prompted the creatin of the Dandelion Foundation.

Cascade County has some of the highest rates of child abuse in the state. Marshall said the community is very aware of the issue and has come together to increase prevention efforts.

“Last year alone we still had more than 600 children in in our community in foster care, which means is some way, shape or form they had experienced some form of exposure of violence themselves. So, there is certainly a need for fostering. There is certainly a need for prevention and awareness. And there is also really a need for our community to continue to come together to look for solutions and better ways to support families before it ever starts,” Marshall explained.

This is data provide by the regional office of the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services to the Prevent Child Abuse and Neglect (PCAN) Task Force in Cascade County:

Cascade County 2019-2020 DPPHS

Jamie talks about The Dandelion Foundation:

Jamie Marshall, Dandelion Foundation board member

Click here to visit The Dandelion Foundation website to learn more about the organization.