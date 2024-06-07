The Gibson Hotel: Revitalizing a Downtown Landmark

GREAT FALLS — Nestled in the heart of downtown Great Falls, the Gibson Hotel has breathed new life into a once-thriving building after years of needing extensive renovation.

The hotel is named for Great Falls founder Paris Gibson.

Celebrating its first anniversary, the hotel hosted a long-awaited formal ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, June 7, 2024, marking a year of success and positive reception from the community.

"They have done an amazing job of renovating this hotel," remarked a representative from the Chamber of Commerce. "This is their first anniversary. They weren't able to do the ribbon cutting at the opening."

Overcoming Setbacks

The journey to the Gibson Hotel's revival was not without its challenges. The building faced several setbacks, including a fire and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these obstacles, the team behind the project persevered, bringing the old hotel into the 21st century.



Keith Ballantyne, Principal Architect at BSPARK, explained, "When the owner came, he wanted to make this a Four Seasons-type hotel, restructure the spaces, and build an obvious entrance. For its time in the seventies, it was a very run-of-the-mill hotel configuration."

Modern Transformation

The transformation was extensive, involving a complete overhaul of the building's interior.

Savannah Sack, General Manager of the Gibson Hotel, explained, "The owner bought it five years ago. There was a fire, and then COVID hit. A lot went into it. We had an interior designer, Allison from Oregon, who played a crucial role in the redesign."

Ballantyne added, "We didn't really change the room layouts, but we revised everything in terms of plumbing, heating, and cooling. It was a big project, thorough, upside down, and backwards."

Aiming for Excellence

The new Gibson Hotel aims to attract a higher-end crowd, focusing on business travelers and older couples.

"All of our rooms have one bed," Sack said. "We also offer a complimentary beverage at check-in—beer, wine, water, San Pellegrino—and, of course, complimentary cookies."

The hotel boasts a stunning design, with a dramatic three-story lobby that offers expansive views.

"I love the lobby," Ballantyne stated. "As we've turned this into a three-story space, we're standing on one of the upper floors, and we can look out and beyond. It was meant to be a bit dramatic, and I think it does that."

A Positive Addition to Great Falls

With renovations complete, the Gibson Hotel is ready to welcome visitors. "We are super thrilled to be here," Sack expressed. "We love Great Falls and we're excited to bring something positive to the community."

The Gibson Hotel, with its blend of historical charm and modern amenities, stands as a testament to resilience and innovation, offering a luxurious stay for all who visit Great Falls.

If you'd like to visit the Gibson then you can find them online by clicking here, or in person at 621 Central Avenue.