The Great Falls YWCA will help you create a will

GREAT FALLS — The YWCA is trying to help you plan what will happen to you and your assets when you die.

In August, the agency will have laptops available for people to use to make a will for free.

August is National Make A Will Month, and this is part of a national YWCA program using a website called FreeWill.

According to caring.com's Wills and Estate Planning Study, only one in three Americans have an estate plan.

"If it's a simple will, then this would work really well for them. If it becomes a little more complex, we'll lead them to the people that they'll need to be led to," said Sandi Filipowicz, the Great Falls YWCA director.

You can call the YWCA at 406-452-1314 or check their Facebook page to find out when the laptops will be available.



