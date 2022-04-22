'The Jar' creator visits Great Falls to spark conversations

GREAT FALLS — If you were recently handed a card with a thought-provoking question and a picture of a jar on it, you talked to Ken Stearns, the creator of a podcast that’s going around the country talking to people.

This week, Stearns is in Great Falls asking questions.

He describes himself as a bit of a foreigner in his own country. He spent 20 years in Asia before making his way back to the states this year. Now he is on a mission - finding people and their stories through his podcast, "The Jar."

He has strangers pull questions from a jar and that gets the conversation going.

“I started with the idea of writing letters to my father. My father died when I was 28 and there were a lot of life moments where it would have been really great to call my dad,” Stearns said.

The Jar will take Stearns to 111 cities across the contiguous 48 states. He plans on talking to four people at each stop, for a grand total of 444 guests.

Originally from Chicago, Stearns has already made stops in Washington and Idaho. Great Falls is just his fourth stop, so he has quite the trip ahead of him.

He says he’s seen a lot more than he expected in just the first four places, encountering many perspectives and walks of life, which is exactly what he’s looking for.

“I’m okay with not knowing where this will take me. That’s part of the journey,” Stearns said. “I’m being caught really off-guard with the impact that the interview is making on some people. It’s profound. I’m getting some beautiful messages back. Some people are saying it really means a lot to them in the moment.”

Stearns doesn’t know exactly when he’ll complete the 111 stops, but his next stop is in Helena. For more information, click here to visit the website .



TRENDING ARTICLES

