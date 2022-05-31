The Man Shop re-opens months after a truck crashed into it

GREAT FALLS — Nearly three months after a pickup truck crashed through the large front window and into The Man Shop in Great Falls, the business is finally re-opening.

It happened at about 1:20 a.m. on March 11, 2022, at the Great Falls Man Shop, located at 800 10th Avenue South.

The shop was closed at the time, so there was nobody inside and there were no injuries.

Sarah Custer, the store manager, said after the truck smashed through the window, the driver backed out onto 10th Avenue South, and then got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Vehicle crashes into Great Falls barber shop (March 11, 2022)

Michael Howe, one of the owners of the Man Shop, told KRTV that the crash resulted in "a total loss of the equipment and furniture inside." He also noted that staff were paid a base salary during the shutdown and the company maintained their medical and dental coverage.

The shop re-opened on Tuesday, May 31, and posted on Facebook:

Drunk drivers really suck, but we know our customers will return to show us some love. The store looks amazing, new furniture, new felt on the pool table and a team that is ready to make you look your best. Thank you to all that have continued to send us positive messages and support these last two months. Great Falls has a truly supportive and amazing community!

The driver of the pickup was eventually found and cited a week later. He was cited for reckless driving, failure to give notice of accident by quickest means, failure to notify owner after an accident, and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage over $1,000.



