The Newberry hosts 'Electric City's Got Talent'

GREAT FALLS — The Newberry in downtown Great Falls hosted "Electric City’s Got Talent" on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

The fundraiser, set up by Stronger Co., selected 10 performers who auditioned online to take center stage. While most of the acts were singer-songwriters, there were musical soloists and a Flamenco dancer as well.

The audience was able to vote for their favorite acts. First, second, and third place got $500, $250, and $100, respectively.

“We decided to do a talent show because we wanted to get some community involvement,” Carly Webber, founder and director of Stronger Co. said, “We love making the community a part of what we're doing and having the support of the community. And it's been really, really cool to see just how supportive the community in Great Falls here is.”

MTN News Carly Webber

While watching the performances, audience members could buy Stronger Co. merchandise and participate in raffles and silent auctions. All the proceeds go back to the nonprofit.

“Stronger Co. I founded a couple of years ago,” Webber said, “We serve women who are experiencing abuse and betrayal. We are certified life coaches and so we meet with them in individual sessions. We also have support groups and group coaching classes, and we just essentially walk alongside of women as they're experiencing this trauma.”

The array of performers were excited to not only show their talents, but to do so in a way that supports an important cause.

“I have a daughter of my own,” Allison Wergin, one of the performers said, “And so to me, raising and being a voice for women, especially women that need it was a draw. It drew me in. I think that their cause is amazing and I think that there needs to be more of that out there for women to know that they have support and people around them.”

To learn more about Stronger Co., click here.

