The Newberry in Great Falls will try and make a difference this Thanksgiving holiday season, by helping community members in need.

The Newberry launches food drive for Great Falls Rescue Mission

The venue has teamed up with the Great Falls Rescue Mission to collect food items through much of November.

The food drive will help the Rescue Mission in stocking up on food that will go towards their annual Thanksgiving Food Box Giveaway.

The food box includes items that individuals and families can use to make their own Thanksgiving meals.

Items needed include green beans, yams, canned vegetables, chicken broth, coffee beans or grounds, and boxes of stovetop stuffing mix.



People who donate can get 10% off of any remaining 2024 shows and events for for each item brought to the Newberry starting on November 4th and continuing through November 22nd.

Carrie Tobiness, the Newberry general manager, said that helping the Great Falls Rescue Mission was a no-brainer.

She explained, “I have a heart for the Rescue Mission here and the people that work there and the stories of the people.”

With each contribution, the Great Falls community takes a step closer to ensuring everyone has access to support when they need it most.

For more information, call 406-315-1155.



How to Help:

What to Donate: green beans, yams, canned vegetables, chicken broth, coffee beans or grounds, and boxes of stovetop stuffing mix.

Where: The Newberry, located at 420 Central Avenue, Great Falls, MT 59401

When: November 4th through November 22nd