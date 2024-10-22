GREAT FALLS — In just three short years, The Newberry in downtown Great Falls has become a hotspot for live music and events. The stage, which has seen more than 200 concerts with some of the biggest names in the industry, has quickly established itself as a premier venue in the region.

The Newberry marks three years of shows, weddings, and impact

The Newberry recently celebrated this milestone, reflecting on its journey and the impact it has had on the community.

A Promising Start, Even Before Opening

Carrie Tobiness, General Manager of The Newberry, shared how the venue was warmly embraced by the community even before the first event took place. "Oh, my goodness. We were embraced before we were even open," Tobiness said. Couples began booking weddings while the venue was still under construction, and interest in the space grew rapidly.

In addition to weddings and concerts, the venue launched the Newberry Sound Association, a private group of music enthusiasts who receive exclusive benefits. “Even before we were open, people were signing up for that, not knowing what they were getting,” Tobiness remarked.

Impressive Numbers and Unforgettable Events

As of now, The Newberry has hosted 212 concerts, 78 weddings, and 136 other events. The venue has become known for hosting a wide range of performances, from local artists to international headliners.



The walls are lined with signatures from artists across the music spectrum, leaving their mark on the Great Falls stage.

Tobiness reflected on some of her favorite events: “My personal favorite we've had is Clint Black, but the funnest show was Bowling For Soup. It was amazing.”

A Legacy in a Historic Building

The Newberry has deep roots in Great Falls, occupying a historic building that has been a downtown mainstay for decades.

Originally a JJ Newberry Five & Dime, the venue now serves as a vibrant cultural hub.

One hallway features photographs from the local History Museum, showcasing what the building and its surroundings looked like in its early days.

Looking Ahead: Expansion and Improvements

As the venue continues to grow, the team has their sights set on future upgrades.

Tobiness mentioned plans to expand the mezzanine level and provide better ADA seating, ensuring that The Newberry remains accessible and comfortable for all guests. “We just want to keep getting better and bring better and more things to Great Falls,” she said.

A Boost to the Local Economy

The Newberry’s success has had a noticeable impact on the Great Falls economy.

Tobiness emphasized how the venue has partnered with businesses, including restaurants, hotels, and downtown boutiques.

She noted, “We do have an impact on parking, on restaurants, and hotels, but it's been good,” Tobiness explained. “The impact that it's had on the local restaurants is amazing. We've been embraced incredibly by the community.”

With its strong foundation, exciting plans for the future, and the ongoing support of Great Falls residents, The Newberry shows no signs of slowing down as it continues to bring world-class entertainment and local charm to the heart of downtown.

The Newberry is at 420 Central Avenue;



