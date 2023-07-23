The Peak hosts 5K 'fun run'

The Peak Health & Wellness Center 5K Fun Run took place bright and early Saturday morning with more than 60 participants.

With July being National Parks and Recreation month, the Peak wanted to get involved in a fun way for the community of Great Falls to participate in. Their Fun Run ended up being the perfect way to do that.

Peak fitness instructor Jacque Albro said she’s excited the Peak is getting involved in this way by hosting a Fun Run.

“Fun runs are so fun [and] the energy is infectious,” said Albro. “It doesn’t matter if you love or hate running, you always love a fun run and I just love that the Peak is a part of a 5K now.”

The race started at the Peak Health & Wellness Center on Benefis Court and finished at the Peak West Bank Landing: “Peak-to-Peak.”

One of the many runners, Jacob Olivas, said this was a great way to start his morning.

“It was nice to get outside and run a little bit. Got a nice sweat in and I was feeling pretty gassed in my last mile, I don't run very often, so this was a good challenge for me,” said Olivas.

