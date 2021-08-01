"The Raminator" delights fans in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Monster truck "The Raminator" made an appearance in Great Falls this weekend at the Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership.

People had the chance to come see the truck displayed at the dealership from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, The Raminator demonstrated its destructive power by crushing several cars with a 565 CI Supercharged Hemi engine and more than 2,000 horsepower.

While fans got the chance to see the truck up close, they were also able to register for the chance to win Lithia’s 2021 Sweepstakes.

The winner of the drawing receives a vehicle credit in the amount of $75,000, valid toward the winner’s choice of vehicle from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck or Fiat brands.

“You know, it’s fun,” said Brian Belderrain, manager of the dealership. “We’re seeing a lot of customers from over the years and some new ones, making some new friends, and hopefully they just have a good time and enjoy the truck.”

Ox & Son Towing and Recovery provided the six vehicles that were crushed by The Raminator on Saturday.