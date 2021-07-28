The Salvation Army in Great Falls is raising money for a "back to school" shopping program

GREAT FALLS — The Salvation Army in Great Falls is working to raise $1,500 to take 10 children in need on a "back to school" shopping trip next month.

Kids are chosen by the Salvation Army’s social services staff using state and federal guidelines to assess a child’s need.

"With social media and the access that kids have to the world to see how other people live, our low income kids, it makes it hard socially to go to school when you don't have the clothing, the shoes, the jacket the desirable items that all the people are wanting and using and that they see on the internet,” said Monica King of the Great Falls Salvation Army.

How it works:



Salvation Army Community Centers take kids to Old Navy stores

Kids are paired with a volunteer to help them shop

Each child is allocated $150 for clothes to start the new school year right

If more than $1,500 is raised, the extra money will be used to take more kids shopping.