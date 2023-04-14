The Shrine Circus returns to Great Falls

The Great Falls Shrine Circus returns on Friday and Saturday. It will be at the Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena at Montana ExpoPark.

The show included acrobats, aerialists, clowns, daredevils, elephant rides for children, and other exciting activities.

There are two performances on Friday, April 14: 4pm and 7:30pm.

There are three performances on Saturday, April 15: 11am, 3pm and 7pm.

The event is hosted by the Great Falls Shrine Bagpipe Band and the Jordan World Circus.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children; kids under age 5 are free.

For more information call 406-868-9649, or visit the Facebook page.



